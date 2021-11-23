James Spann: Another cold night ahead for Alabama

CLOUDLESS SKY: We have another day with “severe clear” across Alabama and the Deep South as a very dry air mass remains in place. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 50s over the northern half of the state, about 5-8 degrees below average for Nov. 23. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low between 25 and 32 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.

Dry weather continues Wednesday with a good supply of sunshine. The high will be at or just over 60 degrees for most communities.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds will increase across the state Thursday ahead of a cold front. Showers will likely reach the northwest part of the state by afternoon, and showers are possible statewide Thursday night as the front pushes southward. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less. There will be no risk of severe storms and probably no thunder. The high Thursday will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and colder, with a high in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 25- to 32-degree range early Saturday with a clear sky and light wind. Look for sunny days over the weekend with a high close to 60 Saturday, followed by low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: New global model data continues to show a very tranquil weather pattern for the Deep South next week, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There’s no sign of any major weather systems or severe weather threats around here for the next seven to 10 days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UTEP will take on the UAB Blazers Friday afternoon (1 p.m. kickoff) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The sky will be sunny with temperatures generally in the low 50s during the game.

On Saturday, Auburn will host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Alabama was involved in a pre-Thanksgiving storm system that spawned 104 tornadoes from Texas through the southeast to Florida and South Carolina, and even producing a few weaker tornadoes as far north as Indiana. Four people died and another 39 were injured. A total of 16 tornadoes touched down in Alabama beginning during the late night of Nov. 23 into Nov. 24.

One death came in Alabama from an F2 tornado that moved from near the Talladega Superspeedway to the north part of Anniston. In Bynum, two mobile homes were heavily damaged by fallen trees. One of the trees smashed a mobile home, killing a 75-year-old woman.

Another F2 moved from near Jones in western Autauga County through parts of Chilton County and into Coosa County. At Lake Mitchell, on the Chilton/Coosa county line, numerous homes and mobile homes were destroyed, generally between Blue Creek and Cargle Creek. The tornado was on the ground for 49 miles.

