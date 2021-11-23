James Spann: Calm pattern continues across Alabama, the Deep South

James Spann forecasts mostly dry weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Fort Payne — 25

Margaret — 25

Huntsville — 26

Morris — 27

Gadsden — 28

Heflin — 28

Decatur — 28

Cullman — 28

Talladega — 28

Pell City — 28

Haleyville — 29

Trussville — 29

Hueytown — 29

Prattville — 30

Anniston — 30

Muscle Shoals — 31

Demopolis — 32

Birmingham — 32

Tuscaloosa — 33

Montgomery — 35

Dothan — 36

Mobile — 40

With sunshine in full supply, we project a high in the mid 50s today. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 23 is 63. Sunny weather continues Wednesday with a high around 60 degrees.

THANKSGIVING: The day Thursday will be dry for most of the state, but clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Showers could creep into the far northern part of the state by mid to late afternoon, and a few showers are likely over the northern two-thirds of the state Thursday night. Moisture will be very limited, and rain amounts could be one-quarter inch or less for most communities. The high Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A new surge of dry, colder air will arrive Friday. The sky will be sunny, but the high will be close to 50 degrees. Some places across north Alabama could hold in the 40s all day. Another freeze is likely by daybreak Saturday with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees. Over the weekend, expect sunny days and clear nights. The high will be in the upper 50s Saturday, followed by low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will stay dry for the first half of the week. Global model data suggests some rain could return by Thursday. Highs will be mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UTEP will take on the UAB Blazers Friday afternoon (1 p.m. kickoff) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The sky will be sunny with temperatures generally in the low 50s during the game.

On Saturday, Auburn will host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Alabama was involved in a pre-Thanksgiving storm system that spawned 104 tornadoes from Texas through the southeast to Florida and South Carolina, and even producing a few weaker tornadoes as far north as Indiana. Four people died and another 39 were injured. A total of 16 tornadoes touched down in Alabama beginning during the late night of Nov. 23 into Nov. 24.

One death came in Alabama from an F2 tornado that moved from near the Talladega Superspeedway to the north part of Anniston. In Bynum, two mobile homes were heavily damaged by fallen trees. One of the trees smashed a mobile home, killing a 75-year-old woman.

Another F2 moved from near Jones in western Autauga County through parts of Chilton County and into Coosa County. At Lake Mitchell, on the Chilton/Coosa county line, numerous homes and mobile homes were destroyed, generally between Blue Creek and Cargle Creek. The tornado was on the ground for 49 miles.

