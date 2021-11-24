James Spann: Nice warm-up for Alabama today

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NICE WARM-UP: Temperatures early this morning across Alabama are mostly between 25 and 35 degrees; look for a nice warm-up today with a good supply of sunshine. Temperatures reach the low 60s in most areas this afternoon; the average high for Birmingham on Nov. 24 is 62.

Clouds will increase across the state for Thanksgiving Day ahead of a cold front. Showers will reach the northwest part of the state by afternoon; they should reach places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Gadsden around 3-4 p.m. Moisture will be limited and rain amounts will be light, mostly one-quarter inch or less. There will be no risk of severe storms and probably no thunder. The high Thursday will be between 60 and 65 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be sunny, breezy and colder, with a high in the low 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 25- to 32-degree range early Saturday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Over the weekend expect sunny days with a high in the upper 50s Saturday, followed by low 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The amazingly tranquil weather pattern continues across Alabama with sunny, pleasant days and fair, cold nights Monday through Thursday. A few showers could show up late in the week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night the weather will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling from the mid-40s at kickoff into the 30s by the fourth quarter.

College games on Friday:

UTEP at UAB (1 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees during the first half and dropping into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

COASTAL CAROLINA AT SOUTH ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half.

College games on Saturday:

TROY AT GEORGIA STATE (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Atlanta): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering between 55 and 60 degrees during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Belton, Texas): The sky will be mostly cloudy with a brief, passing shower possible. The kickoff temperature will be around 60 degrees, falling into the 50s during the second half.

ALABAMA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Hurricane Iwa, a Category 1 hurricane, hit the Hawaii Islands of Ni’ihau, Kaua’i and O’ahu with gusts exceeding 100 mph and a storm surge of 30 feet. The first significant hurricane to hit the Hawaiian Islands since statehood in 1959, Iwa severely damaged or destroyed 2,345 buildings, including 1,927 houses, leaving 500 people homeless. One person was killed from the high seas, and three deaths were indirectly related to the hurricane’s aftermath.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: A total of 36 tornadoes touched down in Alabama, which at the time established a record for the number of tornadoes on a single day in the state (it would be surpassed 10 years later by the 45 tornadoes we experienced on April 15, 2011).

The first major tornado of the day cut a 39-mile path from near Kennedy in Lamar County to just south of Carbon Hill in Walker County. Two people died in a mobile home near Kennedy. An F2 tornado cut a short path through the town of Haleyville in Winston County just before 11:30 a.m., injuring 13 people. Just northeast of Birmingham, an F2 tornado moved along I-59 near Argo as it cut a nearly 14-mile path into St. Clair County.

The strongest tornado of the day touched down about 1:19 p.m. southeast of Oneonta in Blount County. The tornado produced three distinct areas of F4 damage. The other two fatalities of the day occurred near Sand Rock in Cherokee County just after 3 p.m. as an F2 tornado cut an 8-mile path. Again, the fatalities were in a mobile home.

