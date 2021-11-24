Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Sunairio

Sunairio is dedicated to providing better weather analytics to the energy industry using new technology. “We believe that the way energy markets and electricity markets are changing has turned the weather into the single most important factor for electricity,” says Mitch Walk, left, head of Business Development for Sunairio. “... We developed our simulation technology to find a solution to those problems.” (contributed)

With decades of experience in energy trading and analysis, Sunairio founders Rob Cirincione and Mitch Walk are empowering the weather economy with predictive analytics. As energy markets evolve, these founders identify the weather as the most important factor for electricity; however, the tools to predict and mitigate risk haven’t evolved to meet this need. Through Sunairio, the founders are taking a new approach to weather-based analytics, applying their experience anticipating weather-driven risk in energy markets to deliver the necessary critical insights with new technology.

Today, Alabama NewsCenter talks with Rob Cirincione, CEO of Sunairio.

Company name

Sunairio

Company hometown

Baltimore

Leadership team

Rob Cirincione, CEO; Mitch Walk, head of Business Development

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Rob Cirincione: Sunairio uses machine learning and advanced statistics to simulate weather variability in order to improve renewable energy investment decisions and operations.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Cirincione: We experienced the challenges of managing weather variability firsthand in our careers because we’ve each spent more than a decade working as energy traders and energy analysts. We were totally unsatisfied with the current weather analytics available to the energy industry, so we left to found Sunairio. Getting this right accelerates the adoption of renewables and improves grid resiliency, which we care strongly about.

Sunairio wants to help utilities become better prepared for weather risks from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Cirincione: The strength of the Techstars network and the opportunity to work with mentors from Southern Company and Alabama Power.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you’d like potential investors to understand about your company?

Cirincione: Managing variability is the No. 1 challenge facing the energy grid. We know because we’ve lived it and we’re energy market experts. The technology behind Sunairio is essential; it’s the analytical foundation of the weather economy.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Cirincione: We’re looking forward to meeting amazing people and amazing companies. We’re especially excited to learn from more experienced entrepreneurs who’ve already been where we are now.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Cirincione: Birmingham has been great. We love living downtown and walking through Railroad Park to work. Riding bikes to the top of Red Mountain is the favorite adventure so far.

