Enjoy the spirit of Thanksgiving with festive family ideas from Can’t Miss Alabama

86th annual Iron Bowl

It’s time, again, for one of the most storied college rivalry games of the year. The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 2:30 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 86th Iron Bowl. The classic clash will broadcast on CBS and other streaming services. In the November 2020 matchup, the Crimson Tide won 42-13.

Black Friday Throw Down

Meet up in the Taproom of Birmingham’s Cahaba Brewing for Black Friday Throw Down. There will be $5 shooters and $5 pints of Blonde, Lager, IPA (Oka Uba) and Pale Ale all day with GaryRandyNewman spinning records from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Plus, enjoy the Current on the brewery’s patio, serving some of the best food in Birmingham from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cahaba Brewing is at 4500 Fifth Ave. S.

Ice skating at The Wharf

Grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the season on real ice through Monday, Jan. 17 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Skate on Tuesdays for WKRG News 5’s “Give 5,” and a $5 donation will be made in your honor to Toys for Tots from The Wharf and Sand Dollar Lifestyles through Dec. 14. Skaters are required to complete a waiver. A parent or legal guardian’s e-signature is required for those younger than 19. The skating rink will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. General admission is $15.The rink is under the large white tent near the Main Street entrance.

Upcoming ticket sales at Red Mountain Entertainment

Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his acoustic group, performing March 17-18, 2022 at Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre. A singer, composer and actor, Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring in his duo, with his acoustic group or his Large Band, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of his talent, but also the diversity of his influences. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

On sale are tickets for the Chelsea Handler concert Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately,” a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does,” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me.” Most recently, she released her first stand-up special in more than six years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution” on HBO Max, and launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, “Dear Chelsea.” In 2021, Handler embarked on her latest stand-up tour, during which she is scheduled to visit more than 40 cities across the nation. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Turkey Day Classic

Alabama State University welcomes Tuskegee University at the 97th annual Turkey Day Classic (TDC), Thursday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. in ASU Stadium in Montgomery. In addition to the excitement surrounding one of the nation’s oldest HBCU football classics, a fun-filled schedule of events is planned for the Turkey Day Classic with everything from the annual Alumni Brunch to the annual TDC concert, to the annual TDC parade in downtown Montgomery before the showdown between the ASU Hornets and the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.