Holiday spending in Alabama could approach $15 billion

Holiday shopping in Alabama is expected to be a new record this year. (Getty Images)

Holiday sales in Alabama could grow by double digits for the second year in a row.

Alabamians spent 11.6% more during November and December 2020 than they did during the same period in 2019, which was the highest holiday growth rate on record for the state.

Through September 2021, taxed sales in Alabama have grown 18.3% over the same nine months in 2020. For the three most recent months with numbers available, sales growth has been 11.3%.

Alabama holiday sales for 2021 have the potential to top last year’s holiday spending by as much as 11%, experts suggest. In early predictions, national economists estimated holiday sales would grow about 7% this year. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020.

A growth rate of 7% would place taxed spending in Alabama in the last two months of the year at $14.796 billion, while 11% growth would translate to $14.802 billion.

Either way, record spending in Alabama for the holidays is a given.

As they did last year, Alabamians began their holiday shopping in October to ensure they could get the gifts they wanted and have them arrive on time. Nationally, half of holiday shoppers said they started browsing and buying before November. Because of the pandemic, manufacturing and delivery of goods continue to take longer than usual. The key is to plan ahead and shop early.

“If you see something, go ahead and get it or take advantage of layaway,” recommends Ginger Milligan, owner of Fantasy Island Toys in Fairhope.

George Jones, owner of Snoozy’s Kids in Mountain Brook, agrees: “If you see something, jump on it, wrap it and be done. You’ll be glad you did, because when you come back it might not be here.”

Consumers plan to spend almost $1,000 ($997.73) on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves and their families, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual survey.

Alabama consumers, like the rest of the nation, will shop more in-store this year than last, and they are expected to spend more on travel and entertainment this holiday season than last year.

The Alabama Retail Association advocates that shoppers “#KeepTheCheerHere” by buying from retailers based or operating in Alabama as part of its Shop Alabama for the Holidays campaign. The organization urges shoppers to thank local retailers for stocking their shelves as quickly as possible, contributing to the local economy and supporting local communities.