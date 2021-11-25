James Spann: Clouds increase over Alabama; showers arrive later today, tonight

COLD FRONT APPROACHING: Clouds will increase across Alabama on this Thanksgiving Day ahead of a cold front; showers will push into the northwest corner of the state by early afternoon. Those showers will work slowly southward late this afternoon and tonight; moisture is very limited and rain amounts should be one-quarter inch or less for most places. We’re not expecting any thunder, and the rain will be over late tonight as drier air works into the state.

Friday will be sunny but colder; the high will be close to 50, and areas north of Birmingham will hold in the 40s all day. By early Saturday morning, another freeze is likely with temperatures between 22 and 32 degrees.

Sunny weather continues over the weekend. Look for highs between 58 and 62 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The amazingly tranquil weather pattern continues across the Deep South and much of the nation. We expect dry weather through the week with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cold nights. Highs will be mostly in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night the weather will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling from the mid-40s at kickoff into the 30s by the fourth quarter.

College games on Friday:

UTEP at UAB (1 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees during the first half and dropping into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

COASTAL CAROLINA AT SOUTH ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half.

College games on Saturday:

TROY AT GEORGIA STATE (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Atlanta): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering between 55 and 60 degrees during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Belton, Texas): The sky will be mostly cloudy with a brief, passing shower possible. Temperatures will hover around 60 degrees during the game.

ALABAMA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A storm called the “storm of the century” struck the eastern U.S., killing hundreds and causing millions of dollars in damages. New York City recorded a 94 mph wind gust and Bear Mountain, just north of the city, recorded a 140 mph gust. Record low temperatures were reported on the southern end of this storm in Tennessee and North Carolina. This storm was unique as Pittsburgh saw 30 inches of snow, while Buffalo saw 50 degrees with 50 mph wind gusts.

Here in Alabama, the temperature at Birmingham dropped to 5 degrees, our coldest November morning on record to this date. The low at Montgomery was 13, and Mobile dropped to 22.

