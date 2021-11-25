James Spann: Rain ends in Alabama tonight; sunny, colder on Friday

RADAR CHECK: Light rain is falling over parts of north and west Alabama this Thanksgiving afternoon with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. The rain will continue to push southeast this evening and will end later tonight as a cold front passes through. Friday will be sunny but sharply colder. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over the northern third of the state with a brisk north wind. By early Saturday morning, we project a low between 22 and 32 degrees with a clear sky and light wind.

Saturday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high between 58 and 61 degrees. A disturbance will bring some clouds to south Alabama Sunday, along with a small risk of some light rain there. For the northern half of the state, Sunday will be dry with a partly sunny sky and a high around 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Global model data continues to show a very quiet weather pattern across the Deep South. We expect mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs in the upper 50s Monday and 60s for the rest of the week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games Friday night the weather will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling from the mid-40s at kickoff into the 30s by the fourth quarter.

College games on Friday:

UTEP at UAB (1 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees during the first half and dropping into the 40s by the fourth quarter.

COASTAL CAROLINA AT SOUTH ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half.

College games on Saturday:

TROY AT GEORGIA STATE (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Atlanta): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering between 55 and 60 degrees during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Belton, Texas): The sky will be mostly cloudy with a brief, passing shower possible. Temperatures will hover around 60 degrees during the game.

ALABAMA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A storm called the “storm of the century” struck the eastern U.S., killing hundreds and causing millions of dollars in damages. New York City recorded a 94 mph wind gust and Bear Mountain, just north of the city, recorded a 140 mph gust. Record low temperatures were reported on the southern end of this storm in Tennessee and North Carolina. This storm was unique as Pittsburgh saw 30 inches of snow, while Buffalo saw 50 degrees with 50 mph wind gusts.

Here in Alabama, the temperature at Birmingham dropped to 5 degrees, our coldest November morning on record to this date. The low at Montgomery was 13, and Mobile dropped to 22.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.