People of Alabama: Connie Blount of Attalla

Connie Blount lost her son days after Thanksgiving 2020. He inspired her to start her own business. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

Think about food and family, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

“Good old, fried chicken wings. It’s one of our favorites. I lost my son last year. He loved my fried, hot chicken wings. It’s just my own little special spices and seasonings. He liked it so well, he wanted me to open a restaurant to do wings. I couldn’t do it. It just wasn’t my thing health-wise. He loved my wings. My only son. Love your family each and every day. Hold on to the memories. Continue to show the love to your family members. Once they are gone, they’re gone. I thank God for allowing me to have him 26, almost 27 years. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life. Just hold on and show the love. Don’t just say I love you, show it.” – Connie Blount of Attalla

Blount said that her son, nicknamed B.J., would want her to be happy and know that he loved her. She opened BJ’s Wig Boutique six months ago in his honor.

“I needed something to occupy my mind. He wanted me to open a business. I didn’t do a restaurant, I was trying to do something that I knew I could do, so I chose a wig boutique. It’s been going okay. He would be so proud.”

“I was glad that he had his last Thanksgiving dinner with me. It’s hard this time of year because it’s the holidays. I saw him on Thanksgiving Day. The following Monday, I lost him.”

