Fall colors in Alabama full of vibrant splendor

Fall colors are beautiful in Anniston. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

As our vistas prepare to give way to holiday lights this weekend, let’s take a moment to appreciate the naturally bright and beautiful fall colors that have adorned Alabama in recent weeks.

From one end of the state to the other, hues of yellow, orange, red and other colors made up the palette of autumnal art. An abundance of lovely blue skies and bright sunshine have added to the array.