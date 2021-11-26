Fall colors in Alabama full of vibrant splendor

As our vistas prepare to give way to holiday lights this weekend, let’s take a moment to appreciate the naturally bright and beautiful fall colors that have adorned Alabama in recent weeks.
From one end of the state to the other, hues of yellow, orange, red and other colors made up the palette of autumnal art. An abundance of lovely blue skies and bright sunshine have added to the array.
From a single leaf to grand vistas, the colors of fall are abundant in Alabama. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama NewsCenter)
Neely Henry Lake shows off fall colors. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall in Alabama is full of natural color. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors on display in Trussville. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Bright and beautiful colors can be found in Alabama this fall. (Ike Pigott / Alabama NewsCenter)
Mentone is a favorite spot to enjoy the fall colors in Alabama. (Dan Bynum / Alabama NewsCenter)
Crystal Lake is adorned in fall colors. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Colors are bright and bold in McCalla. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Anniston is a great place to see fall colors. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)
Sunshine and blue skies add to the array of fall colors in Alabama. (Elizabeth Romano / Alabama NewsCenter)
Sunshine and blue skies add to the array of fall colors in Alabama. (Elizabeth Romano / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors are great in Shelby County. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors are great in Shelby County. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter)
Sunshine and blue skies add to the array of fall colors in Alabama. (Elizabeth Romano / Alabama NewsCenter)
Alabama really shows off its beauty with fall colors. (Whitney Massey / Alabama NewsCenter)
Fall colors on the Auburn University campus. (Michelle Tims / Alabama NewsCenter)
