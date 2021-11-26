James Spann: Alabama stays dry through next week; colder today

COLDER: Following a cold front that passed through Alabama late last night, we will experience noticeably colder air today. Temperatures won’t get out of the 40s over the northern third of the state despite a sunny sky. A north wind of 8-16 mph will make it feel colder. The wind will die down tonight, and with a clear sky we expect temperatures to fall into the 22- to 32-degree range early Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures are likely all the way down to I-10.

Saturday will be sunny with a high between 57 and 60 degrees. On Sunday, a disturbance will bring some clouds to south Alabama with the chance of a sprinkle or two, but for the rest of Alabama the sky will be partly sunny with a high not too far from 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The tranquil pattern continues with sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. The high will be in the upper 50s Monday, followed by 60s each day for the rest of the week.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school playoff games tonight, the weather will be clear and cold, with temperatures falling from the mid-40s at kickoff into the 30s by the second half.

College games on Friday:

UTEP at UAB (1 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s during the first half and dropping into the low 40s by the fourth quarter.

COASTAL CAROLINA AT SOUTH ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium): Expect a sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half.

College games on Saturday:

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR (noon CT kickoff in Belton, Texas): The sky will be mostly cloudy with rain likely during the game. Temperatures will be in the low 50s.

TROY AT GEORGIA STATE (1 p.m. CT kickoff in Atlanta): The sky will be sunny with temperatures hovering between 55 and 60 degrees during the game.

ALABAMA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): The sky will be sunny with a kickoff temperature near 60 degrees, falling through the 50s during the second half. It will be a perfect day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: Lightning and heavy rain delayed the start of the Monday Night Football game at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers by 25 minutes. The muddy field conditions contributed to one of the lowest-scoring NFL games, won by the Steelers 3-0. The teams combined 375 yards, and the winning field goal occurred with 17 seconds left in the game.

