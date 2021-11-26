Lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs in Auburn is on Alabama 100 Dishes list
Few places and even fewer delectables can rightly be considered “iconic.”
This weekend in Auburn, a rivalry football game is being played that is so iconic you just have to say “Iron Bowl” and everyone knows its significance.
Also in Auburn an iconic treat can be found at an iconic place.
Toomer’s Drugs Lemonade one of Alabama 100 Dishes to enjoy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The fresh lemonade at Toomer’s Drugs is on the bucket list of many Auburn University fans – and those with no connection to Auburn. While the classic is the go-to, the store now offers an array of flavors, including frozen varieties.
It’s iconic enough to earn a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.