Scott Martin: A cool weekend for Alabama, then a little warmer work week

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Small Business Saturday will be a cool day across Alabama, and we’ll have a few clouds move in from the southwest, where a disturbance is producing some rain over parts of Texas. No rain for us today, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies to start with on Sunday morning, and there is a very small chance for a few showers over the western and southwestern parts of the state. With the dry air we have in place, much of that will most likely evaporate before reaching the ground. Clouds will clear out eventually and we’ll end up with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: High pressure begins to take over our weather pattern for the work week. Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday will be a little warmer with sunny skies, as highs reach the 60s. We’ll continue the dry weather on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

TROPICS: The tropics are quiet and no new tropical cyclones are expected to form over the next five days. The end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is just three days away, on Nov. 30.

ON THIS DATE IN 1883: Fire engines were called out in New York City and New Haven, Connecticut, as a result of the afterglow of the sunset due to vivid red ash from the Krakatoa Volcano explosion in August.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.