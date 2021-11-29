James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday with a warming trend

SUNNY BUT COOL DAY: With sunshine in full supply temperatures are in the 50s across most of Alabama this afternoon, and tonight will be clear and cold with most locations at or below freezing early Tuesday morning.

The weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny days, fair nights and a warming trend. We reach the mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday and low 70s Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moisture levels will rise, and we will introduce some risk of widely scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. The sky will be generally cloudy both days with a high around 70 Saturday, followed by upper 60s Sunday. For now it looks like the most widespread rain will come Sunday night ahead of a cold front. Rain amounts with the front should be around one-half inch.

NEXT WEEK: Rain ends very early Monday morning; otherwise Monday and Tuesday look cool and dry, with a high in the 50s Monday and close to 60 Tuesday. Another cold front arrives Wednesday with a chance of rain and maybe a few thunderstorms, followed by another shot of cooler, drier air for Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: A total of 18 tornadoes touched down in Alabama. This was part of a larger, three-day outbreak across the southern U.S. that produced 48 tornadoes, responsible for six fatalities and more than 50 injuries.

An EF-3 tornado tore through parts of Jackson and DeKalb counties from near Rosalie to Ider. Three people were killed when a mobile home in Rosalie was destroyed, and another person later died of injuries. Nine other people were injured. Another EF-3 touched down near Danville in Morgan County.

An EF-2 moved through the Arley and Helicon areas in Winston County and the far western part of Cullman County north of Crane Hill. On the south side of Helicon, the tornado destroyed a Fire Department training building and passed over a community storm shelter.

