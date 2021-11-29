James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through the week with a warming trend

DRY DAYS: A very tranquil weather pattern will continue across Alabama this week as a dry air mass stays in place. Today will be cool and dry; despite sunshine in full supply, temperatures won’t get past the mid 50s. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 29 is 61.

For the rest of the week, expect sunny days, clear nights and a warming trend. We reach the low 60s Tuesday and the upper 60s Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s Thursday and Friday, 10 degrees above average for early December in Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: For now, most of the day Saturday looks dry and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers could reach the northwest corner of the state by afternoon, however. On Sunday, the day will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Rain will be more widespread Sunday night as a surface low passes through the region. Amounts of around one-half inch are likely over the northern half of the state, with very light amounts over south Alabama. Highs over the weekend will be generally between 66 and 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Rain will end early in the day Monday; the next chance will come Wednesday or Wednesday night as a cold front passes through the state. Thursday and Friday are looking dry, and highs through the week will be mostly in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: A total of 18 tornadoes touched down in Alabama. This was part of a larger, three-day outbreak across the southern U.S. that produced 48 tornadoes, responsible for six fatalities and more than 50 injuries.

An EF-3 tornado tore through parts of Jackson and DeKalb counties from near Rosalie to Ider. Three people were killed when a mobile home in Rosalie was destroyed, and another person later died of injuries. Nine other people were injured. Another EF-3 touched down near Danville in Morgan County.

An EF-2 moved through the Arley and Helicon areas in Winston County and the far western part of Cullman County north of Crane Hill. On the south side of Helicon, the tornado destroyed a Fire Department training building and passed over a community storm shelter.

