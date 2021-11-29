People of Alabama: Carolyn Sullivan of Maplesville
“I was in this bad car accident. I stayed at UAB for 31 days not knowing I was in the world. My son was with me. He was in the back seat. They laugh to this day that I make him ride in the back seat. They talk about it now like they really thought they had lost me. It was Memorial Day weekend. My car flipped. It was bad. I thank the Lord that he saved me and my son. I told him to crawl out the window, then I got out. Right after that, this guy drove up and he stayed there and helped us. He was a police officer from Clanton. To this day, I tell him I appreciate him staying there until my family got there and the rescue got there. That’s the biggest thing I could tell you – I’m thankful I’m still alive today.” – Carolyn Sullivan of Maplesville.
Sullivan grew up in Maplesville and wants everyone to know that she loves sports, especially local ones because it gives her a chance to support players from her community.
“I’m a big fan of the Maplesville Red Devils and the Auburn Tigers.”
Sullivan started working at 16 and is looking forward to retirement one day and hopes it gives her the opportunity to travel.
These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.