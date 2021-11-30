Communities across the state to benefit from latest Gateway grants by the Alabama Power Foundation

Ashford is one of 29 cities and community groups in Alabama benefiting from the latest round of Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grants. The program funds welcome signs, marketing materials and website development. (contributed)

The Alabama Power Foundation has awarded nearly $60,000 in Gateway grants to support communities across the state – part of its longstanding commitment to elevating Alabama.

The Gateway program supports economic development and tourism in Alabama communities by providing grants of up to $2,500 to fund welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.

In south Alabama, the city of Citronelle plans to use its Gateway grant to purchase new signs that will greet visitors as well as promote the city’s assets. In Opelika, directional signs will be installed as part of a program to direct visitors to areas of downtown, promoting commerce and economic development.

“Across Alabama, many cities and towns have been able to use funding, such as Gateway grants, to enhance community aesthetics and increase civic pride,” said Marsha Morgan of the foundation’s Community Initiatives team. “The goal of the foundation is to create funds that are flexible enough for communities to choose projects that will provide them with the greatest benefit.”

Bay Minette is among the past recipients of Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grants. (contributed) Providence is among the past recipients of Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grants. (contributed) Samson is among the past recipients of Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grants. (contributed)

In all, 29 municipalities and community organizations are receiving support in the latest round of Gateway grants. They are:

Abbeville

Ashford

Citronelle

Enterprise Main Street Program

Excel

Fairfield

Friends of Downtown Jasper

Fulton

Gainesville

Irondale

Jasper

Main Street Marion

New Site

Northport

Oneonta

Opelika Main Street

Phenix City

Pickensville

Rockford

Saraland

Sipsey

Sylacauga Beautification Council

Talladega

Thomaston

Thomasville

Valley Grande

Vina

West Jefferson

Winfield

Gateway is one of several grant programs funded by the Alabama Power Foundation. Since its creation in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with nonratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards.

To learn more about Gateway, as well as other foundation programs, please visit www.powerofgood.com.