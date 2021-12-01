James Spann: Dry weather for Alabama through the weekend with very mild afternoons

MILD DECEMBER WEATHER: Temperatures are generally between 67 and 72 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Scattered clouds over north Alabama are in association with an “Alberta clipper” wave that is moving through Tennessee and Kentucky. Tonight will be mostly fair with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the weekend with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Afternoon highs will be between 71 and 75 degrees, almost 15 degrees above average for early December. A few scattered clouds will show up Saturday and Sunday as moisture levels tick up a bit, but no rain is expected.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring rain, and maybe a thunderstorm or two, to Alabama late Sunday night into Monday morning. Model data suggests the main threat of rain will come from about midnight Sunday night to noon Monday, and amounts will be around one-half inch. Some clearing is possible by Monday afternoon, and the day will be cooler with a high in the mid 50s.

There will be multiple chances for more rain through next week; the latest data suggests the next round of showers will come Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thunderstorms are possible, but for now the risk of severe storms looks low.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will be played in Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The day will be dry and mild; with a partly sunny sky temperatures will reach 70 degrees by mid-afternoon.

ON THIS DATE IN 2018: Two weak EF-0 tornadoes touched down in central Alabama — one in Perry County south of Marion, and the other at Billingsley in Autauga County.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: A winter storm produced more than 6 inches of snow along a 1,000-mile-long path from central Oklahoma to northern Michigan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. The storm also produced significant freezing rain in the St. Louis area, where an estimated 500 or more homes and businesses were without power after this storm.

