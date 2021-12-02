Football preview: SEC Championship Game finds Alabama in rare underdog spot vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
“What you do speaks so loudly it don’t matter what you say.” — Nick Saban
“You’re not practicing to beat somebody. We’re practicing to beat everybody.” — Kirby Smart
Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a detour when asked about the challenge of defending Alabama wide receivers John Metchie III and Jameson Williams.
Rather than talking about the wideouts, Smart talked about Crimson Tide signal-caller Bryce Young.
“They’re really elite wideouts, but what puts them over the top is the distributor,” the Bulldogs coach said. “He is an incredible athlete, player, decision-maker. What he doesn’t get enough credit for is when the play breaks down – his skill set to deliver the ball, make people miss and he sets up rushers.
“He’s like a point guard,” Smart continued. “He’s like an elite point guard that can distribute the ball. And when he’s dribbling down the court, he’s got the ability to throw it over there, throw it over there and then he can make you miss. He makes those guys even better because where there might be another guy like that somewhere, they might not have the distributor to get them the ball and he does a tremendous job.”
The SEC Championship Game is exactly what everyone thought it would be. Well, not exactly.
Yes, Alabama will face Georgia at 2:30 p.m. Central Saturday on CBS. And, yes, supremacy of the Southeastern Conference and a certain berth in the College Football Playoff will be on the line.
But unlike many – if not all – of its prior appearances in the league title game, the Crimson Tide (11-1) is not the odds-on favorite. That distinction goes to the Bulldogs (12-0), who have outscored their opponents 37.8 to 6.9 points per game.
And Georgia has been more dominant against common opponents. It blanked Arkansas 37-0 where Alabama won 42-35; it trounced Florida 34-7 vs. the Tide escaping 31-29.
Each was strong against Tennessee, with the Bulldogs winning 41-17 and Alabama 52-24. But Auburn, which pushed the Tide before falling 24-22 in quadruple overtime, lost 34-10 to Georgia.
Smart’s team is the unquestioned No. 1 squad in the land. Alabama slipped to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press ranking but remained No. 3 in the College Football Playoff list.
For those keeping score, Michigan (11-1) rose to No. 2 in the CFP following its upset of Ohio State and Cincinnati (12-0) is No. 4.
“This is a great opportunity for our team to be in the SEC Championship Game,” said Alabama Coach Nick Saban. “They worked hard all year for it. They’re gonna play a great team in Georgia; they’ve been the most consistent team all year long in terms of how they’ve sustained their performance and played at a high level, dominated the competition just about every game that they’ve played. I think that’s a reflection of Kirby’s (doing a) great job.”
Smart had nothing but praise for Saban, who was his boss when the Georgia coach was the defensive coordinator for the Tide. But he said Saban’s greatest edge has been his players.
“He’s got really good players. Isn’t that what it’s about?” Smart said. “It’s about the players and I’ve got immense amount of respect for Nick and the job he’s done and what he’s done in Alabama the time I was there and since I left. But he’ll be the first to admit it’s the phone calls Monday through Thursday and the official visits Saturday and Sunday that get the job done in terms of the players. But it does take a complete organization and great leadership and he’s provided that.”
The Auburn defense sacked Young seven times in last week’s Iron Bowl. That prompted questions about the Tide’s offensive line. Saban said his O-line needs to play more physically.
“We’ve got to try to dictate when we’re in the run game and get moving,” the Tide coach said. “We did a better job of that the second half (against Auburn). And we’ve got to give our players a good chance with some advantage runs, when we do try to run the ball.”
Speaking of running, the Alabama running attack – which has been somewhat inconsistent this season – may be without starter Brian Robinson. That leaves the SEC West Division champs with just one scholarship running back.
“We have to coach the players that we have,” Saban said. “There’s nothing else we can do about that. Injuries are part of the game. I don’t ever like to see any player not be able to compete, especially when they’ve had a great year all year long and really want to play in this game.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Thompson kicked off the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Super 7 Wednesday night, notching its third straight Class 7A championship with a 38-22 victory over Central Phenix City. The Warriors were No. 2 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association ranking and the Red Devils were No. 3.
Backup quarterback Zach Sims threw two touchdown passes and starter Conner Harrell returned from an apparent leg injury to throw two touchdown passes to senior Ryan Peppins.
Peppins, a senior who is committed to Utah, finished with seven catches for 203 yards and was named the game’s MVP. He added a 73-yard touchdown catch – his 23rd this season – in the fourth quarter.
The Thompson defense forced four turnovers in the contest. Super 7 action continues today and Friday at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium.
Class 6A: For the first time, two schools from the Jefferson County School System will meet for a state championship. No. 1 Clay-Chalkville faces No. 7 Hueytown at 7 p.m. Friday in the final. The Cougars are 14-0 and the Golden Gophers are 13-1.
Class 5A: The Jefferson County School System bids for a title with Pleasant Grove (12-1). The No. 2 Spartans take on No. 1 Pike Road (13-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Class 4A: This final pits 13-1 teams against one another as No. 3 Vigor battles Oneonta at 11 a.m. Friday.
Class 3A: Piedmont defeated Montgomery Academy 35-21 in a comeback victory earlier Thursday.
Class 2A: No. 7 Cleveland will battle No. 2 Clarke County at 3 p.m. Friday. Each team is 12-2.
Class 1A: No. 9 Wadley (13-1) was taking on No. 2 Sweet Water (13-0) at 3 p.m. Thursday.