James Spann: Alabama stays dry, mild through the weekend; rain returns next week

SPRING-LIKE: Afternoon temperatures across Alabama will remain about 10-15 degrees above average through the weekend; highs will be generally between 71 and 75 degrees. The air will remain dry, and rain-free conditions are expected through Sunday. Look for a sunny sky today and Friday, followed by partly sunny conditions over the weekend; morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will bring rain to Alabama after midnight Sunday night into the daytime Monday. Amounts of around one-half inch are likely, and while some thunder is possible, we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms. Rain will end from the northwest Monday afternoon, and the day will be cooler, with a high between 55 and 60 degrees.

Tuesday at this point looks dry, but another disturbance will bring showers back to the state Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be generally in the 60s after Monday. There’s still no sign of any severe thunderstorm problems in Alabama for the next seven to 10 days.

DRY NOVEMBER: November featured unusually quiet, dry weather conditions across Alabama. Here are some rain totals for the month, and the departure from average:

Anniston — 2.44 inches (2.09 inches below average)

Huntsville — 1.62 (2.63 below average)

Tuscaloosa — 1.59 (2.93 below average)

Muscle Shoals — 1.5 (2.65 below average)

Montgomery — 1.42 (2.43 below average)

Birmingham — 0.94 (3.29 below average)

Mobile — 0.77 (3.83 below average)

Dothan — 0.6 (3.31 below average)

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will be played in Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The day will be dry and mild; with a partly sunny sky temperatures will reach the low 70s by mid-afternoon.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A storm system produced three tornadoes in Illinois and one in Arkansas. The three tornadoes in Illinois are relatively rare in December, with only three days with tornadoes from 1835 to 1950. The other years are 1876 and 1949. The same storm system brought significant hail to St. Louis.

