James Spann: Alabama’s spring-like weather continues through Sunday

MILD DECEMBER DAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are mostly between 70 and 75 degrees across Alabama. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 2 is 60. Tonight will be clear with a low between 45 and 55 degrees.

Very mild weather will continue through the weekend, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Look for a sunny day Friday, followed by partly sunny conditions over the weekend. Moisture levels will slowly rise Sunday, and we can’t rule out a few isolated showers, but most of the rain with the next cold front will hold off until after midnight Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Rain across the state Monday morning will end from the northwest during the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. The day will be cooler, with a high between 55 and 60 degrees. After a dry Tuesday, occasional rain returns to the state Wednesday and Thursday; highs will be mostly in the 60s over the latter half of the week.

DRY NOVEMBER: November featured unusually quiet, dry weather conditions across Alabama. Here are some rain totals for the month, and the departure from average:

Anniston — 2.44 inches (2.09 inches below average)

Huntsville — 1.62 (2.63 below average)

Tuscaloosa — 1.59 (2.93 below average)

Muscle Shoals — 1.5 (2.65 below average)

Montgomery — 1.42 (2.43 below average)

Birmingham — 0.94 (3.29 below average)

Mobile — 0.77 (3.83 below average)

Dothan — 0.6 (3.31 below average)

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia will be played in Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta (3 p.m. CT kickoff). The day will be dry and mild; with a partly sunny sky temperatures will reach the low 70s by mid-afternoon.

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A storm system produced three tornadoes in Illinois and one in Arkansas. The three tornadoes in Illinois are relatively rare in December, with only three days with tornadoes from 1835 to 1950. The other years are 1876 and 1949. The same storm system brought significant hail to St. Louis.

