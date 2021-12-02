Light up the holiday season with Can’t Miss Alabama

Holiday cheer for every occasion.

Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular

Make the season merry and bright with all of your favorite holiday tunes at the annual Holiday Spectacular. The Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) Youth Ensemble will perform alongside Birmingham talent Dec. 3-19 to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season. Before attending, read the COVID-19 safety protocols. RMT is at 1600 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham. Purchase tickets here.

The Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular is filled with seasonal music for audiences of all ages. (contributed)

Montgomery Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The Montgomery Ballet will present two shows of its annual holiday classic. The first will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at Greenville High School. To see the Greenville show, click here for tickets. The next show will be Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. To see the Montgomery show, click here for tickets. For more information, call 334-409-0522.

Opera Birmingham’s Sounds of the Season

Hum or sing along with your favorite classic Christmas carols and holiday songs. Selections include “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Away in a Manger,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and more. The family-friendly concert will be Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2:30 p.m. at Samford University’s Brock Recital Hall. Tickets can be purchased online.

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Take part in this holiday tradition and be among the first to see the more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre garden estate through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Magic Christmas in Lights is a walking tour of the gardens and takes about an hour to complete. Hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase on Live Oak Plaza; hot evening meals will be available in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; beer and wine available for purchase in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Live Oak Plaza on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the door upon arrival. For prices, click here.

‘Galaxy of Lights’ in Huntsville

See the “Galaxy of Lights” in the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Saturday, Jan. 1. With walking and driving experiences, “Galaxy of Lights” offers guests of all ages the chance to share in this beloved tradition and make memories together. Walking nights include a dazzling blend of familiar features and new surprises with a special path through the gardens. The experience is more immersive than ever while maintaining the holiday magic. “Galaxy of Lights” will close on Christmas. Proceeds support the garden’s mission activities. Tickets for driving nights can be bought in advance for any date or upon arrival. For frequently asked questions about Galaxy tickets, please email info@hsvbg.org. Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Legends in Concert

The all-new “Classic Christmas” is running through Sunday, Jan. 2, at OWA in Foley. The performance will pay tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The opening number is the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band will bring musical memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo (Carol of the Bells).” The entire cast will join in to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Elisa Furr, currently featured on the E! television show “Clash Of The Cover Bands,” will present the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion, while Broadway performer Nathaniel Cullors will pay homage to the young Michael Jackson, singing favorite Jackson 5 hits. Performing as Karen Carpenter is Sally Olson, making her debut at OWA. Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have a “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. Learn more at visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com.