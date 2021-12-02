People of Alabama: James Jones of Altoona

“In all my travels, all over the United States, I’ve met people that was in worse shape. My heart goes out to them because I know there’s nothing they can do about it. I try to help those that I can. I do stuff for other people because I can. I enjoy helping others. That’s just the way I was raised. That’s just something you do. I like to help other people get back on their feet if they can.” – James Jones of Altoona.

Jones said helping others is something his mother instilled in him at a young age. He recalls her filling up his wagon with food to give to neighbors during hard times. Jones is a proud grandfather and hopes to instill in others what he was taught.

“I’d like for them to do the same thing – treat people with respect.”

