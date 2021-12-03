Alabama’s Erskine Brantley loses sight but gains vision

Erskine Brantley has accepted the loss of his sight and has found a new life and career. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

Erskine Brantley’s denial that he was losing his sight led to multiple car accidents and eventually the end to a professional life in broadcasting and sales.

After passing through the five stages of grief, Brantley has come to a place of acceptance. Through the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Business Enterprise Program, Brantley has found a second career. He sat down with Alabama NewsCenter to share his story.

Erskine Brantley talks about losing sight, finding new direction from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.