United Way of Central Alabama taps talents of father and daughter

Leslie Anne Crocker has followed her father, Larry Crocker, not only as an Alabama Power employee but as a loaned executive in a United Way of Central Alabama campaign. (contributed)

There are many things that can bond a father and daughter. For Alabama Power retiree Larry Crocker and his daughter, Alabama Power Market Specialist Leslie Anne Crocker, it goes beyond blood and employment history.

The two also have a close connection to the United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA), where both have served as loaned executives.

Every year, UWCA asks businesses and organizations throughout its six-county territory to select valued employees to participate for 13 weeks in the Loaned Executive Program. Loaned executives help develop and implement United Way annual campaigns at companies across the region, working with a company’s leaders and employee campaign coordinators. UWCA serves individuals and families in Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Blount, Chilton and St. Clair counties.

This year, 27 executives from across the region stepped up as loaned executives, including Leslie Anne. Loaned executives not only help support United Way and partner agencies that rely on the resources raised from the campaign; they also benefit from a unique professional development program designed to cultivate executive talent, strengthen skills and build confidence. An event celebrating this year’s campaign, which recently ended, and honoring its volunteers, is scheduled for Dec. 9.

Leslie Anne Crocker and her father, Larry Crocker, have worked to help their community as loaned executives for United Way of Central Alabama. Leslie Anne is a market specialist for Alabama Power and Larry is retired from the company. (Pat Byington) United Way of Central Alabama supports more than 80 charitable organizations. (contributed)

Larry Crocker said his connection to United Way of Central Alabama stretches back nearly four decades, to his first year at Alabama Power and his first employee United Way campaign event.

“I remember the speaker was from Children’s Hospital,” he said in a recent interview with the online site Bham Now. “It was just one of the agencies supported by United Way – along with 80-plus other organizations. You know, I was taken by that presentation and became a supporter of United Way at that time and have consistently done so for the past 40 years.”

As Larry approached retirement in 2017, the company offered him the opportunity to be a loaned executive. “It took me a moment to think about it. I didn’t know very much about it. I had always been supportive but never involved with the staff and leadership at United Way.”

After that moment of reflection, however, Larry was all in. During the campaign, he so impressed his peers that he was honored as the Crawford T. Johnson Loaned Executive of the Year. The winner is chosen through a vote by UWCA staff and loaned executives.

When Leslie learned she would be Alabama Power’s 2021 loaned executive, it was obvious who she needed to tell right away: her dad.

“I couldn’t wait to tell him,” Leslie told Bham Now. “It was absolutely the first phone call that I made. He really charted the path before me.

“I was raised with the knowledge that helping the community is important,” Leslie added. “Being involved in the community is important. And we need to be loving our neighbor as ourselves. I’ve grown up seeing how generous my parents are with their resources and with their time and with their talents. Because of that, having the opportunity to be a United Way loaned executive after my dad is something very special to me.”

Larry added, “I think as a family we’ve put our heart into lots of different community efforts. The United Way is special to us because it helps so many different people with different needs throughout our community. It’s rewarding.”

For more information about United Way of Central Alabama and the many needs it helps to meet through its programs and partner agencies, click here.