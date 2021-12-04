NWTF donates $122,000 for wildlife management in Alabama

The Alabama Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has allocated $122,000 in Hunting Heritage Super Funds to support wild turkey projects in Alabama.

Of that total, $60,676 will support the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) in funding important projects, including wildlife habitat management and the publication of the annual wild turkey report, Full Fans & Sharp Spurs.

About $61,000 was approved for other projects statewide, including funding to improve wild turkey habitat on public lands, as well as to help launch outdoor education programs in schools. This funding supports the enhancement of turkey habitat, increases hunting access opportunities, funds educational programs and is an excellent fit for the NWTF “Save the Habitat, Save the Hunt” initiative, said WFF Director Chuck Sykes.

Most of the WFF dollars will be used on Wildlife Management Areas throughout the state to support habitat management and other wild turkey programs. Some of the grant money will be used to purchase much-needed wildlife habitat management equipment.

“About $48,000 of this generous donation offers us access to federal matching dollars, which makes the donation go even further,” said Sykes. “Since federal matching dollars play such a major role in how our division is funded, contributions like this are extremely important.”

WFF is primarily funded by money generated through the sale of Alabama hunting and fishing licenses. That money is then matched on a three-to-one ratio by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through funds allocated to Alabama from the Pittman-Robertson Act. WFF does not receive an appropriation from the state’s General Fund.

“We thank NWTF and the Alabama chapter board of directors for helping to support the conservation of wild turkey in Alabama,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “With their assistance, we will continue working to ensure the future of this resource for generations to come.”

In addition to the monetary donation, the Alabama NWTF chapter provides financial support for prescribed burning projects that help manage for quality habitat on public hunting areas, costs associated with public hunting land acquisitions, the Adult Mentored Hunting Program, the Archery in the Schools State Championship and the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program.