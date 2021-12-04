Recipe: Peppermint White Chocolate Cheesecake

The richness of this cheesecake is offset with bright minty candy pieces, and a combination of the textured crust with the fluffy cake. (Kate Wood / Wood and Spoon)

Peppermint white chocolate cheesecake combines the best of holiday flavors: a cookies and cream crust, a decadent white chocolate cream cheese filling and the faintest hint of peppermint to complement it all.

Although this cheesecake requires a bit of care to prepare, the reward is worth the effort. Garnish the cake with festive bits of candy cane or peppermint bark to make this a dessert that doesn’t just taste the part – it looks it, too.