Scott Martin: A few scattered showers possible for Alabama this weekend

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for nearly every county in central Alabama until 9 a.m., with the exception of the extreme western and northwestern counties.

THIS WEEKEND: After the fog lifts, a weak front will try to push its way into the state, but it will eventually stall out over the northwest corner. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a small chance of showers along and west of the I-59 corridor. Highs will be in the mid-60s to the mid-70s.

The stalled front will get a push and will move out of the state Sunday as a stronger front begins to move in our direction. Fog will again be likely before dawn and during the early morning, with a small chance of showers throughout the rest of the day for nearly everyone in central Alabama. Skies will be mostly cloudy and highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

NEXT WEEK: That stronger front will move through on Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. While a strong storm or two will be possible, severe weather is not likely. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the upper 70s from northwest to southeast. The front will stall out and eventually start to move back northward on Tuesday as a warm front that will continue to bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The highest rain chances will occur during the evening and late night. Highs will be in the lower 50s in the northwest to the upper 60s in the southeast.

The pesky frontal system will eventually start to move out of the state on Wednesday, but showers and a few thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through much of the day. We dry out during the evening and overnight, but it will be only a short break from the rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s to the lower 70s across the state.

Moisture levels will continue to stay elevated through the end of the work week, keeping scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s activity looks to stay over the southern half of the state, eventually spreading over the entire state for Friday. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s to the upper 60s, warming into the lower 60s to the lower 70s on Friday.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.