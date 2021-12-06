People of Alabama: Leslie Nobles of Prichard

Leslie Nobles, right, met his wife, Beverly, when they were in high school 55 years ago. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

“Always try to do good and treat people the way you want to be treated. I policed for 27 years. I believe in that. I had a partner that taught me treat people the way you want to be treated and you will go a long way. I always wanted to be the smiling officer. I always tried to be that good officer.” – Leslie Nobles of Prichard.

Nobles is a retired captain of the Prichard Police Department.

Leslie Nobles met his wife, Beverly, 55 years ago when they were juniors in high school. They are still in love today.

“We’re still partners. Fall out, fall in. You can get angry, but always clear it up and make the best out of whatever you have.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.