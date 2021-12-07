Hangout Music Festival returns after two-year hiatus

Fans enjoy the Surf Stage at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores. The festival will return in May 2022 after a two-year hiatus. (Hangout Music Festival)

Officials with the Hangout Music Festival have unveiled the lineup for the 2022 event, which will hit the beaches of Gulf Shores the weekend of May 20-22.

Pre-sale registration is now open for the popular festival, which is back after being canceled in 2020 and 2021. The musical feast, which had grown to become an unofficial kickoff for summer along Alabama’s Gulf Coast since its start in 2010, draws a diverse array of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic and country artists. General ticket sales are scheduled to open Monday, Dec. 13.

The festival’s headliners for its comeback include singer and rapper Post Malone, Australian psychedelic rock act Tame Impala and Grammy award-winning vocalist Halsey. Others scheduled to perform include R&B and rap sensation Doja Cat, Chicago pop-punk group Fall Out Boy, dance music standout Illenium, Houston hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, country vocalist Kane Brown, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, Grammy-winning German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd, and soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges.

In all, 70 acts are scheduled to play at this year’s festival. Find the full lineup at www.hangoutmusicfest.com.

The Hangout Music Festival has become an unofficial start of summer in Gulf Shores. (Hangout Music Festival) Fans’ spirits are high at the Hangout Music Festival. (Hangout Music Festival) The roller rink at Hangout Music Festival. (Hangout Music Festival) Fans enjoy the Hangout Music Festival, which is returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. (Hangout Music Festival) The Hangout Music Festival has become an unofficial start of summer in Gulf Shores. (Hangout Music Festival) The VIP pool at the Hangout Music Festival. (Hangout Music Festival)

Organizers say that, beyond the music, the community aspect of Hangout “remains at the core of the festival’s experience” with a variety of events and activities planned, and a focus on social and environmental responsibility and community engagement. Events and options include food; art exhibits; dancing; recreation, including disco roller skating and swimming; and even the opportunity to get married at the festival.

The festival prides itself on supporting the community through philanthropy. Most recently Hangout donated $100,000 to Gulf Shores City Schools for a music lab for Gulf Shores High School students. Festival organizers say the event pumps more than $40 million into the local economy each year.

More information about the festival, and its efforts to support diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability and local charities can be found on Hangout’s website.