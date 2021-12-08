Here she is: Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford ready to compete for Miss America

Classic. With an edge.

That’s how Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford sees the role of Miss America, which she’ll be competing for Dec. 12-16. It holds true for her personality, how she views the pageant itself, her talent, even her evening gown.

“My Miss America gown is white, fitted and flows a little at the bottom, with sassy beading on the side,” Bradford says. “It’s very Miss America-esque, with kind of an edge to it, which is absolutely what I’d like to bring to the job of Miss America, homing in on the classic tradition that we all love while also bringing a sense of edginess to catapult our brand into the future. That’s totally embodied in my dress.”

In it for scholarships

It’s also embodied in Bradford’s personality. A self-professed tomboy who grew up in Gulf Shores, she discovered pageants in high school and, by the time she got to Auburn University, she realized they could pay for college.

“My freshman year of high school, I was actually in ROTC and having the best time doing that,” she recalls. “I heard about Miss Gulf Shores High School and decided to enter it. I wore my mom’s prom dress from the ‘80s, and I won.”

That led to becoming Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen and three years ago, again as a freshman, Miss Auburn University. She graduated from Auburn last spring, with plans to attend Vanderbilt University to obtain a master’s degree in finance. The latter was put on hold when she was crowned Miss Alabama in June, competing as Miss Jefferson County.

“I graduated completely debt-free, with a grand total of over $260,000 in cash and in-kind,” Bradford says. “That includes $36,000 in cash. That is a lot of money.”

And she is not alone, she’s quick to point out. Every Miss Alabama contestant earned some sort of college scholarship, and the title winners competing for the crown of Miss America are competing for another $500,000 in scholarships.

“Education is at the very heart of our organization,” Bradford says. “An educated mind is an empowered mind. I think (the pageant) is still here because of the relevancy of education.”

Fiddle and violin

Though the swimsuit competition is a thing of the past, Bradford will still be judged in talent and interview.

For her talent, she’ll be playing the violin, which she’s done since age 6. Competing for Miss Auburn University, it was more of a fiddle, when she played “Orange Blossom Special.” At Miss Alabama, she played “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.”

At Miss America, she says to expect something, well, different.

“I’m playing a punk-rock version of a classical song on the electric violin,” Bradford says with a laugh. “It’s a great mix of my personality, where I grew up playing classical music, and, again, bringing back that edge mixed with the classic nature. It’ll be a classical song, and then halfway through it will turn into a rock concert. … I’m so stoked. I think it’s my favorite of songs I’ve ever played.”

All-important interview

She’s also looking forward to the all-important interview with the judges, an untelevised portion of the competition in which the panel of judges peppers contestants with questions that run the gamut from light-hearted banter to more pointed fare about politics, religion – topics that can be controversial. It has been the downfall of many a pageant contestant, but Bradford excels at it.

“I’ve always loved talking to adults,” Bradford says by way of explanation. “I feel like an old soul, and I connect with generations older than me pretty well. I just think of the judges as five panelists who are also human beings, and that takes all of the nerve out of it. It’s so much fun meeting new people. I love the interview portion.”

In her interview, Bradford hopes to be able to share a marketing plan she’s developed for the Miss America organization, which is celebrating 100 years of pageants this year. She wants to talk about her platform, which is an initiative to limit kids’ time on their cellphones and other technology.

But she knows there will be questions where she’ll need to take a stand, and she’s ready.

“Cancel culture is very real and, as a nation, we’re not as accepting as we once were about individual beliefs,” Bradford says. “I think it’s harder to answer questions because of that, but ultimately you have to stand firm with what you believe in and just say things in a way that is nondivisive and in a way that shows you acknowledge whatever the other side may be.”

This year is ‘pivotal’

There’s really not a lot about the Miss America pageant that Bradford isn’t looking forward to.

“To be honest, maybe just just lack of sleep,” she says. “I’m a girl who loves my sleep and gets eight hours. But Miss America doesn’t get much sleep, so I guess this is preparation for potentially stepping into the job.”

This year’s pageant is “pivotal” because “it’s going to set the standard for the next 100 years,” Bradford says. If she wins, she’ll ask Vanderbilt for another year’s deferral, but she’ll be fine either way.

“I’m so thankful to hold the title of Miss Alabama, and I wake up with such gratitude about it,” says Bradford, who has moved to Birmingham while serving as Miss Alabama. “I’ll be OK if I don’t win Miss America. Representing the state as Miss Alabama is such an honor.”