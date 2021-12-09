Can’t Miss Alabama is your holiday headquarters for great entertainment

Gather family and friends and capture amazing memories to last a lifetime.

Super Pops Home for the Holidays

Celebrate the season with Chris Confessore, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and special guest Leah Luker. Sing along to holiday favorites, hear timeless classics and enjoy the spirit of the season. Masks will be required at the event, but seating will not be socially distanced. The concert is at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Saturday, Dec. 11. Tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster. Click here to read more about BJCC’s COVID-19 guidelines. For more details, visit the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Greta Lambert is a one-woman tour de force as she takes on more than a dozen roles to bring the holiday classic to life at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. Lambert transports you back to a magical evening in Victorian England to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounters with Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. The production is adapted by Greta Lambert from the novella by Charles Dickens and directed by Rick Dildine. The show is underway through Christmas Eve and is recommended for ages 10 and older. Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 policy for patrons. For more details, visit the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website. Purchase tickets at asf.net.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “A Christmas Carol” through Christmas Eve. (contributed) The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “A Christmas Carol” through Christmas Eve. (contributed)

Woodlawn Street Market Holiday Festivities

Another street market is swiftly approaching and it’s time to meet the first batch of this month’s makers. The Market will be Sunday, Dec. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. in Birmingham’s Woodlawn community with yummy treats, eclectic pieces of art and more. The Market will be followed by the annual Woodlawn Community Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at First Avenue North and 55th Street North next to Regions Bank. The tree lighting will feature the Woodlawn Marching Colonels. The Windows of Woodlawn Holiday Display Contest will immediately follow the tree lighting. Stay up to date on the holiday festivities at revbirmingham.org.

Vulcan’s Magical Nights

Have a magical holiday experience with Santa, holiday lights, food trucks, hot chocolate and music. Join in the fun Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, call 205-933-1409. The Vulcan Park and Museum is at 1701 Valley View Drive in Birmingham.

Holly Days on Main

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, so call all your friends for the second annual Holly Days on Main Festival in Orange Beach. Guests can enjoy arts and crafts vendors, special performances, a lighted boat parade and more. The jam-packed holiday event will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission and parking. The event is on Main Street and Palms Plaza at The Wharf.

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Take part in this holiday tradition and be among the first to see the more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre garden estate in Theodore through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Magic Christmas in Lights is a walking tour of the gardens and takes about an hour to complete. Hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase on Live Oak Plaza; hot evening meals will be available in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4-8; beer and wine will be available for purchase in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4-8 and on Live Oak Plaza on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the door upon arrival. For prices, click here.

Legends in Concert

The all-new “Classic Christmas” is running through Sunday, Jan. 2, at OWA in Foley. The performance will pay tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The opening number is the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band will bring musical memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo (Carol of the Bells).” The entire cast will join in to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Elisa Furr, currently featured on the E! television show “Clash Of The Cover Bands,” will present the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion, while Broadway performer Nathaniel Cullors will pay homage to the young Michael Jackson, singing favorite Jackson 5 hits. Performing as Karen Carpenter is Sally Olson, making her debut at OWA. Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have a “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. Learn more at visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com.

Enjoy festive holiday entertainment at OWA’s Legends in Concert through the new year. (contributed) Enjoy festive holiday entertainment at OWA’s Legends in Concert through the new year. (contributed) Enjoy festive holiday entertainment at OWA’s Legends in Concert through the new year. (contributed) Enjoy festive holiday entertainment at OWA’s Legends in Concert through the new year. (contributed) Enjoy festive holiday entertainment at OWA’s Legends in Concert through the new year. (contributed)

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

The larger-than-life illuminated experience will be on select nights through Monday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Watch the Birmingham Zoo come alive with jaw-dropping plant and animal lantern creations brilliantly lighting up the night. Take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train or go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel. Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Give yourself one full hour to see every lantern and to enjoy the entire event. The Birmingham Zoo will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular

Make the season merry and bright with all of your favorite holiday tunes at the annual Holiday Spectacular. The Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) Youth Ensemble will perform alongside Birmingham talent through Sunday, Dec.19, to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season. Before attending, read the COVID-19 safety protocols. RMT is at 1600 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham. Purchase tickets here.

‘Galaxy of Lights’ in Huntsville

See the “Galaxy of Lights” in the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Saturday, Jan. 1. With walking and driving experiences, “Galaxy of Lights” offers guests of all ages the chance to share in this beloved tradition and make memories together. Walking nights include a dazzling blend of familiar features and new surprises with a special path through the gardens. The experience is more immersive than ever while maintaining the holiday magic. “Galaxy of Lights” will close on Christmas. Proceeds support the garden’s mission activities. Tickets for driving nights can be bought in advance for any date or upon arrival. For frequently asked questions about Galaxy tickets, please email info@hsvbg.org. Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.