Decorating for the holidays, safely

Decorating for the holidays can be a lot of fun, but it's important to pay attention to safety considerations. (contributed)

With the holidays underway, folks are busy decorating their homes with lights, trees, candles and other festive decor. With hopes for a happy, healthy and safe season, here are some tips to help steer clear of holiday mishaps:

Indoors

For artificial trees, look for one with a fire-resistant label. Keep trees away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat.

If you prefer a live tree, choose one that is fresh. A fresh tree will be vibrantly green and its needles will not break when bent. Be sure to keep the tree watered through the season.

Consider using battery-operated candles for safety. If you use conventional candles, keep them away from flammable items and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.

If you are using your fireplace, remove mantel decorations and make sure the flue is open before firing it up. Keep a screen in front of the fireplace while the fire is burning.

Outdoors

Keep ladders and decorations away from overhead power lines when decorating outside.

Ensure ladders are securely placed on the ground before climbing. Don’t overreach while on a ladder.

Outdoor lights and inflatable decorations should be plugged into circuits protected by ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs), which help prevent electric shock.

Lights

Check all lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections. Replace or repair damaged strings.

Lights should be approved by Underwriters Laboratory (UL). The letters “UL” will be clearly displayed on the tag, signifying the product has been inspected for potential safety hazards. A red UL mark indicates the lights are safe for both indoor and outdoor use; a green UL mark indicates the lights are safe for indoor use only.

Ensure outdoor decorations are properly secured.

Do not hammer tacks or nails into the electrical cord when hanging lights on your home. Use clips instead to safely attach them. .

Use a timer or turn off lights before going to bed or while away from home.

Indoor lights should not touch drapes, furniture or carpeting.

As you decorate your home for the holidays, make safety a priority. Decorations close to the fireplace should be removed when using it. Make sure to keep a screen in front of the fire. (AlabamaNewsCenter / file). Ensure ladders are securely placed on the ground before climbing. Don’t overreach while on a ladder. For maximum safety, hire a professional decorating crew like this one. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) If you buy an artificial tree, look for the fire-resistant label. (Donna Cope / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power experts work every day, holiday or no holiday, to keep your electric service reliable. But in the unlikely event of a service disruption, our free Outage Alerts system can keep you informed. Outage Alerts provides near-real-time updates to customers, delivered to the channel of your choice: text, email or automated phone call.

There are three ways to enroll in Outage Alerts:

From a mobile device connected to an Alabama Power account. Text “Enroll” to 272688.

Log into your online account.

Visit com/alerts.

Alabama Power wishes all its customers a wonderful and safe holiday season.