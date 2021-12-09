Gaston APSO members shop to provide a merrier Christmas for 200 needy children

Several members of the Plant E.C. Gaston Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are making the holidays more special this year for underprivileged children in the southeastern area of the state. On Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, Gaston APSO volunteers shopped for kids, selecting special items on their Christmas wish lists. (Billy Brown / Alabama NewsCenter)

Several members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) played Santa this week, checking their lists twice while selecting the perfect gifts for 200 underprivileged children.

Plant Gaston APSO President Tabetha Lemonds led a group of merry “elves” shopping in Sylacauga from 7 a.m. to noon Dec. 6. Another group of Gaston volunteers shopped to finish the list Dec. 8. Gaston APSO provided gifts of toys and clothing for children sponsored through nine groups, including Department of Human Resources offices in Chilton, Shelby, St. Clair and Talladega counties.

Lemonds said that all members enjoy helping with the Christmas shopping event. Gaston APSO members who took part in the “shop-a-thon” included Andrea Davis, Reed Ezekiel, Jeff Fleming, Sara Hansen, Teresa Mims and her daughter, Candace, Willie Nunn, Mario Reuben, Jennifer and Bart Smelser, Heather Uselton, Karen White and Melissa Williamson.

For more than 20 years, White, a scheduler in Gaston’s Fossil Generation group, has shopped and helped with other details of the project.

“This is my heart,” White said. “When we first started, we actually delivered gifts to some of the homes. I want to do as much as I could – one year, all one child wanted was a pillow. This year, we had a 5-year-old who wanted a toothbrush.

“The things we often take for granted are some of the things these children are asking for,” she said.

Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter) Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter) Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter) Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter) Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter) Gaston APSO members shopped to help meet needy children’s Christmas wishes. (Billy Bryan / Alabama NewsCenter)

Gaston Power Generation Analyst Lemonds said the event is a special tradition for her.

“Seeing all the toys the kids ask for, and knowing that a little kid will wake up on Christmas morning to find what they wanted, makes all of this worth it,” Lemonds said. “Whenever a child wanted a bike, we tried to buy that for them. Knowing that otherwise, without APSO, the gifts they wanted may not be under the tree, this is really special to me. It kind of makes me think, because I have a daughter. I think about those kids wanting the same things that my daughter would want for Christmas.”

Throughout the year, Gaston APSO members held several events to raise money for the shopping extravaganza. However, Lemonds said two major, annual events – the Christmas Wish Golf Tournament in May and the Christmas Wish Clay Shoot in August – provided most of the funds.

Lemonds was thrilled with the success of the Golf Tournament: “We almost made enough to cover Christmas shopping completely,” she said.