People of Alabama: Coryliesha Green of Hueytown

Coryliesha Green, left, and husband Taurus are pleased to be with family again this holiday season. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

What’s one of the best gifts you’ve ever received?

“This December, being with family. Last December, because of COVID, a lot of us were at home instead of celebrating together like we usually do. This year, we’ll get to be with family. Family has always been important to me. My family has always been close-knit. My husband has a big family. I have a big family. We all like getting together for the holidays and whatever days we can get together.” – Coryliesha Green of Hueytown.

We spoke with Coryliesha Green while she was with her husband, Taurus Green. The Greens met in high school and say helping each other and other people is one of the reasons they get along so well.

“He’s always just been there for me. He’s always had my back. Good support system. He’s home.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.