Grants to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama 

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced $2.2 million in federal grants for recreation projects across the state. The grants, from the Recreational Trails Program, will support 14 projects with funds awarded to local and county governments and one state agency.

“With a varied landscape and geological features, Alabama is home to some of the most scenic trails anywhere in the United States,” said Ivey. “I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails.”

New grants for trails in Alabama include $135,000 to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park in Shelby County. (Kim Nix) A new round of recreational trails grants includes $110,000 to add handicapped infrastructure at Hoover’s Moss Rock Preserve. (contributed) The city of Florala received a $264,000 grant to upgrade the walking trail and wetlands boardwalk at Florala City Park. (Encyclopedia of Alabama)

The grant recipients are:

The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration. It is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), which oversees programs supporting economic development, law enforcement, traffic safety, energy conservation and water resource management, in addition to recreation development.

“Whether your interest is exercise and physical fitness or just enjoying nature, there is an Alabama trail to meet your needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in being a part of these grants that give Alabamians and visitors ample reasons to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful state.”