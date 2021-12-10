Grants to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced $2.2 million in federal grants for recreation projects across the state. The grants, from the Recreational Trails Program, will support 14 projects with funds awarded to local and county governments and one state agency.
“With a varied landscape and geological features, Alabama is home to some of the most scenic trails anywhere in the United States,” said Ivey. “I am delighted to award these grants, and I encourage both Alabamians and out-of-state visitors to experience and enjoy these wonderful trails.”
The grant recipients are:
- Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which received $70,000 to construct an access road, trailhead and 2.5-mile trail connecting to the existing Pinhoti Trail on Forever Wild Indian Mountain property in Cherokee County.
- Cullman County Commission, which received two grants, one for $365,142 to rehabilitate existing bridges, replace two bridges and install new reflective signs and solar lighting at Stony Lonesome Off-Highway-Vehicle Park, and one for $159,795 to purchase trail construction and maintenance equipment for use at the park.
- DeKalb County Commission, which received $80,000 to construct trail improvements and a beachhead area at High Falls Park, near Geraldine.
- City of Dora, which received $268,755 to install lighting on a 1.5-mile-long area of Horse Creek Trail.
- City of Florala, which received $264,000 to upgrade the walking trail and wetlands boardwalk at Florala City Park.
- City of Gadsden, which received $255,000 to install 8-foot-wide timber steps to connect two trails, and to construct a timber bridge across Cascade Creek, as part of the Black Creek Trail system.
- City of Headland, which received $115,000 to construct an 0.63-mile, 8-foot-wide asphalt track at Douglas Park.
- City of Hoover, which received $110,000 to add infrastructure at Moss Rock Preserve for an accessible trail segment, a viewing platform at the Boulder Field trailhead and a new parking area with parking spaces for disabled visitors.
- City of Millbrook, which received $160,000 to construct a nonmotorized, multiuse trail along Mill Creek in downtown.
- Town of Malvern, which received $70,656 to build a quarter-mile asphalt track at Ethel Webb Memorial Park.
- Town of Section, which received $93,984 to construct two overlooks at Weathington Park to enhance views of the Tennessee River and Chisenhall Spring Cove.
- Shelby County Commission, which received $135,000 to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park.
- Town of Sylvania, which received $80,000 to construct a quarter-mile walking trail at Sylvania Town Park, which is adjacent to DeKalb County Lake.
The Recreational Trails Program is funded through the Federal Highway Administration. It is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), which oversees programs supporting economic development, law enforcement, traffic safety, energy conservation and water resource management, in addition to recreation development.
“Whether your interest is exercise and physical fitness or just enjoying nature, there is an Alabama trail to meet your needs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in being a part of these grants that give Alabamians and visitors ample reasons to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful state.”