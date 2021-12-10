James Spann: Strong to severe storms push into Alabama Saturday morning

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS AFTERNOON: A warm front continues to push across Alabama, and we have a big temperature spread at mid-afternoon. Tuscaloosa reports 75 degrees at 2 p.m. with a dew point of 70, but cooler air is still across northeast Alabama, where Gadsden reports 55 degrees. The sky is mostly cloudy over the northern half of the state, and a few spotty showers are moving northeast. The warm, unstable air will finally push into the northeast counties of the state tonight, and winds will increase as a cold front approaches.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for about the northern third of Alabama tonight and Saturday morning; southerly winds will average 12-22 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Be sure and secure any outdoor Christmas decorations that might go flying away.

Northwest of Alabama, severe storms will form tonight over parts of Arkansas, Missouri, west Tennessee, west Kentucky and north Mississippi ahead of the front. There is now a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) defined for parts of those states, except for Mississippi.

STORMY SATURDAY: Storms northwest of Alabama will evolve into a long squall line, and it will enter the northwest corner of the state early Saturday morning. The line will pass through the state during the day, followed by falling temperatures. We will be close to 70 degrees as the day begins, but temperatures will fall through the 50s following the passage of the line of storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (level 2 of 5) defined for Alabama northwest of a line from Scottsboro to Cullman to Aliceville. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) is defined as far south as Eufaula, Troy, Evergreen and Mobile.

TIMING: The line of strong to severe storms will likely enter the northwest corner of Alabama around 3-5 a.m. Saturday. The line should reach the Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden and Tuscaloosa areas around 11 a.m.-1 p.m. After 1 p.m. the line will move south of I-20, pushing into the southern counties by mid to late afternoon. The severe weather threat is not as great for south Alabama, as dynamic support will be weakening by then.

THREATS: For Alabama, the main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, however. Rain will be briefly heavy, but flooding is not expected.

CALL TO ACTION: Be sure you have a way of hearing severe weather warnings. Your primary source should never be an outdoor siren. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone. Review your severe weather plan; identify the safe place and be sure everyone knows where it is. If you live in a mobile home, know where you will go in case you fall in a tornado warning polygon.

The sky will clear Saturday night as dry air returns to the state. Sunday will be sunny and cool, with a high between 55 and 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week will be generally dry and pleasant thanks to an upper high forming over the Gulf Coast region. Highs will be in the 60s Monday through Wednesday and close to 70 Thursday and Friday. A few showers could show on Friday, but nothing too heavy or widespread. The latest Climate Prediction Center outlook suggests temperatures will remain above average across Alabama Dec. 18-24. ON THIS DATE IN 2008: An EF-1 tornado moved through Oakman in Walker County. The tornado touched down just west of Jackson Street on the north side of Oakman. It traveled northeastward and crossed School Street and Alabama Highway 69, then lifted on Watts Street just east of Alabama 69. Metal bleachers were twisted and thrown at the Oakman School athletic field. Several houses sustained significant roof damage. Approximately 150 trees were either uprooted or snapped off. Little structural damage occurred at the school, but water damage was sustained.

ON THIS DATE IN 2012: An EF-1 tornado passed just north of downtown Birmingham, damaging 29 homes, two of which had major damage and one of which lost its roof entirely. A church and two businesses were damaged near Finley Boulevard and 16th Street. The tornado lifted near 24th Court North and 18th Street North, just west of Interstate 65.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.