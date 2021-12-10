Pecan Fruit Cakes and Pralines at Priester’s are among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Interstate 65 in Alabama is dotted with landmarks that are a testament to delicious food. Whether it’s Peach Park in Clanton or Bates House of Turkey in Greenville, you can find something to enjoy in your travels.

One of the most popular of these landmarks is Priester’s Pecans in Fort Deposit. The gift shop is full of Alabama-made goods, and the dining area is full of delicious items to eat in or carry out, including a wide variety of flavored pecans, ice cream and other treats.

A favorite year-round treat is the Pecan Praline. During the holiday season, the Pecan Fruit Cake is popular. Both are on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. You don’t have to drive to Fort Deposit to enjoy them. You can order online and have the goodies shipped to you or to others as a gift.

