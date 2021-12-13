Bet on rural tech jobs pays off with new Alabama HQ for Provalus

Provalus' new 55,000-sqaure-foot headquarters in Brewton created more than 200 tech jobs in rural Alabama. (contributed)

Provalus, an information technology services firm that seeks to tap talent in underserved communities, has opened a 55,000-square-foot headquarters in Brewton.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined company leaders and local officials at a ceremony to mark the official opening of the new Provalus headquarters in Escambia County. She praised the company for its mission of creating 200-plus tech jobs in an unexpected locale.

“The commitment that Provalus has made to our great state is truly going to change lives in Brewton and the surrounding areas,” Ivey said. “Rural Alabama may not be the first place you’d expect to find jobs in software development and website design, but Provalus is proving that the talent certainly exists here.”

Laura Chevalier, president of Provalus, cut a red ribbon during the ceremonies to formally open the facility.

“Brewton is the foundation of seeing what is possible,” Chevalier told the Brewton Standard.

I’m here in Brewton for the grand opening of Provalus’ new 55,000-square foot headquarters. AL’s workforce has again proven it is second to none! We are proud of this investment in rural AL and the 200+ jobs it’s creating for citizens in this area. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/x4ZSiwuC7f — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) December 8, 2021

Provalus announced plans for the Brewton operation in 2017, offering services to clients that include business process outsourcing (BPO), information technology outsourcing (ITO) and helpdesk activities.

The new headquarters is the centerpiece of a downtown revitalization campaign in Brewton, whose population totals around 5,200.

Career opportunities

Ted Clem, director of the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Business Development division, said Provalus’ business model has paid off for Brewton and has the potential to do so for similar communities.

“Provalus approached us with a vision of reshoring IT jobs to America and accomplishing this in rural, small towns. We were skeptical at first, because this is a mission unlike most every other IT company we have dealt with,” Clem said. “I believe this company is on to something that can change the future of many small towns in Alabama and elsewhere, as long as there is committed leadership in place at the local level. This is what they found in Brewton.”

Clem added, “Provalus has delivered on everything they promised, and it is providing career opportunities for many young people in the Brewton region.”

Provalus is carving out a niche by creating technology, business and support careers for undiscovered talent in small towns and rural communities. Besides Alabama, the company has operations in Texas and South Carolina.

Provalus is part of the Atlanta-based Optomi family of companies.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.