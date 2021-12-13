James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday with a warming trend

BEAUTIFUL DECEMBER DAY: Temperatures have warmed nicely across Alabama today with sunshine in full supply for most communities. The only part of the state with a cloud cover is southern Mobile and Baldwin counties. Temperatures are mostly between 60 and 65 degrees. Tonight will be clear and chilly, with a low in the 30s.

The rest of the week will be dry with a warming trend. The sky will stay sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a partly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, not too far from record levels.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper ridge over the region will weaken, and with the approach of a cold front showers are likely Saturday. This won’t be an all-day washout, but some rain is likely at times. A thunderstorm is possible as well over the southern two-thirds of the state, where the air will be unstable. Despite the warmth ahead of the system, severe storms are not expected due to the lack of dynamic support. The high Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The front will stall over north Alabama Sunday, so the day looks cloudy with some risk of showers, but the rain should be rather spotty and disorganized. Sunday will be cooler, with a high in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: New global model output suggests Monday will be wet, with rain likely thanks to an upper trough moving through the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The air will be stable and no thunder is expected. For now the rest of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures — highs mostly in the upper 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: It’s still too early for a specific forecast, of course. But the pattern looks fairly quiet, and temperatures should be a little above average based on the current thinking. If you are looking for snow head west, where an upper trough should bring a white Christmas to the Rocky Mountains. Some snow is likely across the northern tier of states as well.

ON THIS DATE IN 1962: A cold wave covered the Deep South; Birmingham’s official low was 1 degree. The day before, on Dec. 12, 1962, the high was only 13 degrees, the lowest maximum temperature on record.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: A freak cold snap and snowstorm struck parts of northern Mexico, leaving 12 people dead and the area paralyzed. It snowed in the city of Guadalajara for the first time since 1881, leaving amazed residents to gawk at the white stuff and make snowmen. The temperature plunged to 5 degrees in Chihuahua.

