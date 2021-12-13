People of Alabama: Wendy Lawless of Irondale

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do?

“I have a friend that I worked with at Jim ‘N Nick’s 25 years ago that lives in Colombia, South America. His name was William. I always loved working with him and hanging out him. I would love to find him. He’s not on social media. He was always so much fun to be around. He was the most special friend. He was always so positive and happy. He just made people feel special and I had never met someone like him, so I named my son William. If I could do anything, I would go to Colombia and find William.” – Wendy Lawless of Irondale.

Lawless said one thing she’s always wanted to do careerwise is open a café where she can employ people with disabilities.

“I worked in food service for about 10 years, and I worked in employment for about 15 years helping people with disabilities find jobs. I love to cook. I would love to have a little café that serves breakfast and lunch and trains and employs people with disabilities. I know how loyal, dedicated and dependable they are. Most of the people that I worked with proved that. I miss working with them and spending time with them. They were themselves and they were open to learning all kinds of new things and they took pride in their job. I think they are one of the most underrated populations around. My aunt Cathy Pearl is 65. She has an intellectual disability. She did not work until she was 58. She got a job at Jack’s and I have never seen her so happy and functional and proud. She worked at Jack’s for a couple years and then she had to move. She still wears her Jack’s coat and she has her apron. She was just so proud to go to work every day. She loved the customers. She remembered everything about them. That, I think, was the highlight of her life – having that job after so many years of people thinking she couldn’t work.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.