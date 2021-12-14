Alabama Power opens new fishing pier below Holt Lock and Dam

The Preserves are protected lands around Alabama Power lakes. They offer 68 public-use spaces across 12 reservoirs where visitors can enjoy and celebrate the rich, ecological diversity of the state. With free hiking trails, fishing piers, boat launches, picnic tables and more, you can soak up the great outdoors all throughout the year.

Alabama Power regularly assesses the need for enhanced and additional amenities for visitors at Preserves sites.

During the process to relicense Holt Lock and Dam on the Black Warrior River, a need to improve public fishing access below the facility came to the attention of the company. After consultation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and other stakeholders, Alabama Power began construction of a new tailrace fishing pier.

Drone gives look at new Holt Tailrace Fishing Pier in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“We are happy to announce the completion of this project and proud to provide this amenity to our stakeholders,” said John Davison, Alabama Power superintendent at Holt Dam.

The newly completed pier is situated immediately below Holt Dam, at the confluence of the Black Warrior River and Yellow Creek. It features a lighted parking area with five single-vehicle parking spaces and one wheelchair-accessible space. Access from the parking area to the fishing pier is along a 500-foot path that accounts for 40 feet of elevation change. The project is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The pier is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unless tailrace conditions prompt a temporary closure. The site is operated as “carry-in, carry-out,” so when visiting, please help keep the site clean by leaving with everything you brought in. Be sure to stop at the Holt overlook and picnic area for a bird’s-eye view of Holt Reservoir.

Alabama Power owns and operates the hydro generating plant at Holt Lock and Dam. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns the dam, while Alabama Power owns and maintains the generating plant. The powerhouse and dam were named for the nearby Holt community.

To learn more about the Holt Tailrace Fishing Pier or to find a Preserve near you, visit apcpreserves.com.