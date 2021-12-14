James Spann: Warming trend for Alabama through Friday; showers over the weekend

ANOTHER BIG WARM-UP TODAY: A few spots over northeast Alabama are below freezing early this morning; otherwise temperatures are mostly in the 30s and 40s. Today will be another sunny day with a big warm-up; the high this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 14 is 57.

Dry weather continues through Friday with a warming trend. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday, followed by a partly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. Wednesday’s high will be close to 70, followed by low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday, not far from record warmth. Here are the records for Birmingham:

Wednesday (Dec. 15) — 77 (1971)

Thursday (Dec. 16) — 76 (1924)

Friday (Dec. 17) — 73 (1984)

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring clouds and showers to the state Saturday. This won’t be an all-day rain, but occasional showers are likely. Some thunder is possible as the air will be unstable, but severe storms are not expected with weak dynamic forcing. The high Saturday afternoon will be between 67 and 71 degrees. The front becomes nearly stationary over Alabama Saturday night, and this will keep the chance of showers in the forecast through Sunday. Cooler air slides into the northern half of the state Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A wave of low pressure rides along the front, setting the stage for widespread rain Sunday night into at least the first half of the day Monday. The weather stays cool Monday with a high in the 50s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday; a cold front could bring showers toward the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then back in the 60s Thursday and Friday. It still looks like temperatures will be above average across the Deep South on Christmas Day.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: Traces of snow or sleet occurred at or near Pensacola, Crestview, DeFuniak Springs, Quincy, Carrabelle, Tallahassee, St. Marks, Monticello, Madison, Mayo, Live Oak, Lake City, Glen St. Mary and Hilliard in Florida. The frozen precipitation occurred before noon at most points, but happened in the afternoon at Mayo and Lake City and near Hilliard. Temperatures were above freezing and snow or sleet melted as it fell.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: What was expected to be a cold rain turned out to be one of the biggest snow events on record across parts of the Deep South. A cold-core upper low provided dynamic cooling, and rain changed to heavy, wet snow across parts of central Mississippi and Alabama. Snow amounts of around 8 inches were reported around Jackson, Mississippi, with amounts of 2-4 inches across parts of west Alabama in places like Demopolis.

