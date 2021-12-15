Alabama teacher overcame stroke to become a leader in her profession

Vicki Ford Jackson loves being a teacher and her many awards and recognitions attest to her abilities. But a stroke almost prevented her from pursuing her profession. (Alabama NewsCenter)

Vicki Ford Jackson was recently named Shelby County Schools High School Teacher of the Year, adding that to her honor this year as Oak Mountain High School’s Teacher of the Year and her 2016-17 Oak Mountain Middle School Teacher of the Year award.

But the current algebra and geometry teacher almost had her career ended before it ever began. An unknown condition of high blood pressure led to a stroke while she was in graduate school. Emergency brain surgery, speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy would follow.

Watch this video to learn from the teacher about her resiliency and what the experience taught her about herself.

Alabama teacher Vicki Ford Jackson overcame stroke to become award-winning educator from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.