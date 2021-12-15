James Spann: Dry, mild weather for Alabama through Friday; then rain returns

DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: With a partly sunny sky this afternoon, temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 60s, although we are seeing a few low 70s over the western counties of the state. The sky will be mostly fair tonight with a low in the 50s.

CENTRAL U.S. TODAY: A vigorous surface low is producing high winds, blowing gust and a tornado threat across the nation’s midsection this afternoon. There is a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota through this evening.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The weather will be dry and unseasonably mild. With a partly sunny sky we expect a high in the low 70s Thursday and potential for mid 70s Friday.

Here are the daily record highs for the rest of the week at Birmingham:

Today (Dec. 15) — 77 (1971)

Thursday (Dec. 16) — 76 (1924)

Friday (Dec. 17) — 73 (1984)

That record high of 73 on Friday could very well be in danger.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will bring rain to Alabama Saturday. It won’t rain all day, but occasional showers are likely, along with a few thunderstorms. Dynamic forcing is weak and severe storms are not expected. The day will be cloudy with a high between 67 and 70 degrees for most places. The sky will clear late Saturday night, and Sunday will be dry and much cooler. With a partly to mostly sunny sky the high Sunday will be in the mid 50s for most places.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cool and dry, but a short wave aloft will bring some light rain to the state late Monday night into Tuesday. Dry weather is likely for the rest of the week and through Christmas Day. The highs will be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, followed by low 60s for the rest of the week. The latest model output statistics from the National Blend of Models is currently showing a high for Christmas Day of 62 for Birmingham with a good supply of sunshine.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB will take on BYU Saturday in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC 33/40). The sky will be cloudy with occasional showers likely, possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: Cyclone John hit the sparsely populated northwest coast of Australia with winds gusting to 185 mph. John was the strongest cyclone to hit Australia in more than 100 years.

