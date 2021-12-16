Can’t Miss Alabama is full of exciting holiday entertainment

Slip into the season stress-free at a spectacular holiday event.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration

The larger-than-life illuminated experience will be on select nights from 5-9 through Monday, Jan. 17. Watch the Birmingham Zoo come alive with jaw-dropping plant and animal lantern creations, brilliantly lighting up the night. Take a ride on the Red Diamond Express Train or go for a spin on the Protective Life Carousel. Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Give yourself a full hour to see every lantern and to enjoy this sparkling evening event. The Birmingham Zoo will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Glow Wild is running through Monday, Jan. 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo. (contributed)

Vulcan’s Magical Nights

Have a magical holiday experience with Santa, holiday lights, food trucks, hot chocolate and music. Join the fun Dec. 17-23 from 6-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. For more information, call 205-933-1409. The Vulcan Park and Museum is at 1701 Valley View Drive in Birmingham.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Live performances during the holiday season include:

Dec. 16 – Last Podcast on the Left, The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

– Last Podcast on the Left, The Lyric Theatre in Birmingham. Dec. 21 – Lindsey Stirling, Marck C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville.

– Lindsey Stirling, Marck C. Smith Concert Hall in Huntsville. Dec. 22 – Lindsey Stirling, Saenger Theatre in Mobile.

For upcoming shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

Holiday Horse and Carriage Rides

Saddle up for the season by spending the evening in a festive horse-drawn carriage. Trot along Main Street at The Wharf in Orange Beach and gaze at the holiday lights and decorations Dec. 17-18, 24-25 and 31, from 6-9 p.m. Pick-up is at the ice-skating rink under the white tent near the Main Street entrance. Follow this link for ticket information. Follow the event on social media.

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Take part in this holiday tradition and see the more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 16 scenes throughout the 65-acre garden estate in Theodore through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Magic Christmas in Lights is a walking tour of the gardens and takes about an hour to complete. Hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase on Live Oak Plaza; hot evening meals will be available in the Magnolia Café nightly from 4-8; beer and wine will be available for purchase in the café nightly and on Live Oak Plaza from 4-8 on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the door upon arrival. For prices, click here.

Red Mountain Theatre Holiday Spectacular

Make the season merry and bright with all of your favorite holiday tunes at the annual Holiday Spectacular. The Red Mountain Theatre (RMT) Youth Ensemble will perform alongside Birmingham talent through Sunday, Dec.19, to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season. Before attending, read the COVID-19 safety protocols. RMT is at 1600 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham. Purchase tickets at Red Mountain Theatre.

Alabama Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Alabama Ballet is proud to present “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” Dec. 17-19 and 21-23 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Alabama Ballet is one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform this version of the holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. Guarantee your seats through Ticketmaster or in person at a Ticketmaster outlet or the Alabama Ballet office.

Capture the magic of the season at "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23 at the BJCC. (Michael Moore)

Legends in Concert

The all-new “Classic Christmas” is running through Sunday, Jan. 2, at OWA in Foley. The performance pays tribute to music royalty Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The opening number is the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s rendition of “Jingle Bells.” For the big finale, the Legends band will bring musical memories to life with a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo (Carol of the Bells).” The entire cast will join in to perform “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Elisa Furr, currently featured on the E! television show “Clash Of The Cover Bands,” takes on the powerhouse vocals of Celine Dion, while Broadway performer Nathaniel Cullors pays homage to the young Michael Jackson, singing favorite Jackson 5 hits. Performing as Karen Carpenter is Sally Olson, making her debut at OWA. Elvis is back in the building, as Leo Days will have a “Blue Christmas” without you this holiday season. Learn more at visitowa.com or legendsinconcert.com.

‘Galaxy of Lights’ in Huntsville

See the “Galaxy of Lights” in the Huntsville Botanical Gardens through Saturday, Jan. 1. With walking and driving experiences, “Galaxy of Lights” offers guests of all ages the chance to share in this tradition and make memories together. Walking nights include a dazzling blend of familiar features and new surprises, with a special path through the gardens. The experience is more immersive than ever while maintaining the holiday magic. “Galaxy of Lights” will close on Christmas. Proceeds support the gardens. Tickets for driving nights can be bought in advance for any date or upon arrival. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions or email info@hsvbg.org. Huntsville Botanical Gardens is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave.

Sounds of the Season

Sounds of the Season, a concert of musical favorites, both sacred and secular, features Birmingham natives Cordelia Anderson and Allison Sanders. The concert also draws on the talent of members of the Opera Birmingham Studio at Samford University and the Opera Birmingham Chorus. This family-friendly concert will be jam-packed with classic Christmas carols and beloved holiday songs. The performance is 90 minutes with no intermission. Visit Song Bazaar for an opportunity to sponsor a song featured in the concert. The concert is Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at operabirmingham.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

Greta Lambert is a one-woman tour de force as she takes on more than a dozen roles to bring this holiday classic to life at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. Lambert transports you back to a magical evening in Victorian England, recounting the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his encounters with Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The production is adapted by Greta Lambert from the novella by Charles Dickens and directed by Rick Dildine. The show continues through Christmas Eve and is recommended for ages 10 and older. Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 policy for attendees. For more details, visit the Alabama Shakespeare Festival website. Purchase tickets at asf.net.