People of Alabama: Cadence Porter of Homewood

Who is one of the biggest influences in your life?

“My momma. She made me, me. She’s helped me be smart, speak well. I’ve got to be the best at everything I do so I can succeed, that’s what she taught me. I can’t be a slacker. I’ve got to give 110% all the time, every day. Her personality rubs off on everybody. She’s the reason why I can introduce myself to everybody because I watch her do it. I try be like her.” – Cadence Porter, 14, of Homewood

Porter wants to be an actor when he grows up just like his favorite actors Chadwick Boseman and Hugh Jackman.

If he had to make one rule that everybody had to follow, it would be to be kind.

“Just be cool. If you’re not cool, people are not going to be cool to you and then no one is cool. Just be nice to everybody.”

