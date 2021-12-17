James Spann: Showers return to Alabama Saturday; cooler air arrives Sunday

NEAR RECORD WARMTH LATER TODAY: We expect a high between 70 and 75 degrees across most of Alabama today. Birmingham’s record high is 73, set in 1984; it could be in danger if the sun breaks out for a while this afternoon. Most of the day should be dry, although showers remain possible over far north Alabama, near the Tennessee state line, and over the southwest counties of the state. Showers are possible statewide after midnight tonight as a cold front approaches.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: That front will bring showers to the state Saturday; otherwise the sky will be cloudy with a high around 70 degrees. It won’t rain all day; expect off-and-on showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Dynamic forcing is minimal, and severe storms are not expected in Alabama. Rain will end late Saturday night, and the sky becomes partly sunny during the day Sunday. The weather will be noticeably cooler Sunday, with a high in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will increase Monday; otherwise the day will be dry with a high between 57 and 60 degrees. Some rain is likely over most of the state Monday night into Tuesday morning as a wave of low pressure moves through the northern Gulf of Mexico. Rain amounts will be heavier over the southern counties, and no severe storms are expected (and probably no thunder since we will be in a cool, stable air mass). Rain will end from west to east Tuesday afternoon; temperatures will hold in the 50s all day Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be dry with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be close to 60 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The weather still looks dry and pleasant — a good supply of sunshine with a high in the low to mid 60s after beginning the day in the 35- to 42-degree range.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB will take on BYU Saturday in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC 33/40). The sky will be cloudy, and periods of rain are likely during the game. Temperatures will be falling through the 50s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A severe glaze storm occurred in west-central Illinois. The area of destruction was about 75 miles wide and 170 miles long. In the affected area, trees were badly damaged, wires broken and thousands of electric poles went down. Electric services were paralyzed, and it required weeks to restore operation and months to permanently rebuild the lines.

ON THIS DATE IN 2000: Very cold air invaded Alabama; temperatures struggled to climb out of the 30s with a biting north wind. Snow showers and flurries fell in the cold air, while tornado recovery was underway in places like Tuscaloosa, where an F4 tornado had killed 11 people the day before.

