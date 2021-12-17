When Alabama Power says streetlight upgrades in Auburn should be complete

The project to replace the city's streetlights with new LED fixtures began in 2021. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Alabama Power is replacing old streetlights in Auburn as part of a joint project to increase neighborhood security and visibility.

Alabama Power and the city of Auburn announced earlier this year an agreement to replace all of the city’s old streetlights with LED fixtures. The new lights are brighter and require less maintenance than the older, high-pressure sodium, mercury-vapor and metal halide streetlights.

“We’re excited about it,” said Alison Frazier, director of Engineering Services for Auburn. “We get a lot of complaints from citizens that their neighborhood is dark or their street is too dark. One of the benefits I’m hoping for is minimizing those phone calls.”

Alabama Power upgrading streetlights in Auburn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

LED fixtures use light-emitting diodes instead of bulbs. They are more durable and last longer than traditional fixtures, in addition to providing better visibility for motorists and pedestrians.”The new lights provide better-quality lighting,” said D.J. Taylor, municipal account manager in Alabama Power’s Lighting Services division. “That enhances safety and security throughout the city.”

Auburn joins a growing list of cities and counties in Alabama working with Alabama Power on LED lighting upgrades. Similar projects have been started in Mobile, Birmingham and Montgomery. Taylor said the upgrades in Auburn are scheduled to be completed in 2022, thanks in part to the city’s help in coordinating installations.

“This is a great partnership,” Taylor said. “The citizens of Auburn will be extremely satisfied.”

Frazier said she’s appreciative of Alabama Power’s efforts to turn this project into a reality.

“This is exciting,” she said. “I hope the citizens see it as a benefit.”

To learn more about LED lighting from Alabama Power, go to alabamapower.com and search for “LED lighting.”