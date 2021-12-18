Scott Martin: Rain for Alabama today, dry and much cooler Sunday

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A cold front will move through the state today with showers and storms, but we’ll also have some activity out ahead of the front in the warm, moist sector. We have just enough instability that a strong to severe storm is possible, mainly south of a line from Selma to Clanton to Alexander City to Auburn. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe storms for the southern half of the state, with potential for isolated damaging wind gusts within any stronger thunderstorm. Tornadoes should not be an issue, as the best shear remains to our west. Highs will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Sunday will be much calmer, with much cooler temperatures behind the cold front. It may be breezy at times; winds may gust to as high as 20 mph out of the north. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs reaching the upper 40s to the mid-60s across the state.

THE WEEK AHEAD: A surface low will form and start to move across the Gulf Coast Monday that will bring a chance of showers to the southern half of the state late Monday evening, and eventually into the rest of Alabama on Tuesday. Much of the activity looks to move out before daybreak Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 50s to the lower 60s Monday, staying in the 50s on Tuesday.

Ridging will begin to build back in over the Southeast starting Wednesday and will continue to strengthen throughout the remainder of the work week. Skies will be mostly clear each day with highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s on Wednesday, upper 50s to the mid-60s on Thursday and into the lower 60s to the lower 70s on Friday.

